The Deep Lounge #56

Two new releases made a solid blip on our Deep House scanner this week, these are not to be missed!

PARIS ft Keepa (Australia) – Only You

Jumps straight to the chase, this one. And with good reason, because this chase is particularly juicy. Hypnotic vocals draped across a rock solid arrangement primed for the club floors.



Accessible enough to move most feet, and credible enough to gain access also to the underground clubs.

This one has massive anthem potential.

Drew Dapps (USA): Word On The Street EP

Mr Dapps are covered several times on this blog, and with good reason. He’s out with a new EP now, “Word On The Street”, where we’ve picked the title track plus “Wanna Come Out Here” as perhaps our two favorites from that release.

But really, the entire EP is just so groovy, with that distinct underground vibe we seek. Very well worth checking out.

I would not be very surprised if this EP is about to be added to your DJ bag too.

All three are found on our quite excellent Spotify playlist, “Deep Lounge”, where we collect the best findings on our journeys across the House landscape. Weekly updated!