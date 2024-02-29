The Deep Lounge #57

Four spanking new tracks for the fans of the deep and dark club grooves. You’re gonna love’em.

Latas (Turkey) – This Could Go Both Ways

The strictly muslim gouverned Turkey is not a place we outsiders associate with groovy house parties, but I am long past the discovery of what seems to be a thriving house scene in that very country. We’ve had several house acts from Turkey on this blog, and Latas is one of the regular artists I’ve featured.

And I would assume it should be blatantly obvius to most of our readers exactly why that is. The funky organ, the gorgeously deep house beat, the playful chops… Yeah, this is the real deal as far as I am concerned.

Phantom Collective (Albania) – Kiss Kiss Pass

I don’t think I’ve ever covered a club track from Albania before, so this is extra fun to share with you!

And what a track. What a TRACK!

So deep, so groovy, so rock solid, so legit in every possible way. It went straight into my Beatport shopping cart.

I just know I’m gonna be spinnin’ this one a lot this spring.

Danny Samaei (USA) – Bother Me

We go darker in this next one, with a bottom frequency range that is really, really tight. It just begs to be played at one of the smaller underground clubs. You know, those places where everyone pretty much know everyone, or will do so before the night is over.

It goes in loop, this one. Not much of an arc to speak of. But that’s really the point, as also Danny is totally aware of. It’s the DJ who build that arc for the night.

And this one should be right at home in the set list of many DJs out there, that’s for sure.

Eddy Tango (Germany) – Deeply Hidden

It’s time to say goodbye in this edition of Deep Lounge, and what better way to do so than with a release with this fantastic proghouse drive.

The progression is subtle but totally there, slowly building like good club tracks like these should.

And at the end here, we’re tempted as standing up from our chairs and go “wooooooo!“.

Yeah we’re nerdy like that.

What a session this turned out to be! … Agreed?

All four are added to our really quite excellent Spotify playlist, “Deep Lounge“, where we collect only the finest, deepest house grooves as we discover them. It’s been updated every week for years now, so this has long proven to be the list to follow.