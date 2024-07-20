Ambient Universe #139

Summertime is slowtime here on Beatradar. Partially because we’re mostly booked on various summer events, but primarily because we also need some time out. Literally speaking – as in outdoors. But here’s two new ambient releases we just can’t have you miss out on.

Light Soul (Taiwan) – Outer Area

I had to place this one straight at the top of our playlist (link at the end of this post). This is the “brim of the universe” vibe that first got me hooked to ambient. A coupl of decades ago I was scrolling an internet radio station list when I came across one named “Cryosleep”. I loved the name so I had to turn it on.

It featured drone ambient of such a quiet and gentle nature that I had never in my life heard anything quite like it. And this track here could easily have been played on that station (who is still streaming even today!).

Melowmark (Germany) – Lost

Elvis had his Also Sprach Zarathustra as a pompous opener for his shows. I’d pick this one as an opening for mine.

That deep, booming bass. The majestic chords. The gentle rise at the end, with a promise of something great to follow. Yeah. if I ever go on tour this will be my show opener. And you may quote me on that.

Both are featured on our really quite excellent (if we are to say so ourselves) Spotify playlist “Ambient Universe“, where we collect only the finest, calmest, most atmospheric ambient tracks as we discover them. This list clock in at roughly seven hours, so you might just as well let it keep rolling through the entire night for those deep space dreams to really shine.