The Deep Lounge #61

The deeper we go, the higher the vibe. That’s just how it is in our quarters. Here’s three excellent deep ones from the British Isles.

HUGEhands (UK) – What About Weekends (Alejandro Molina Remix)

Let’s open our session with a deep little nugget that bubbles right under the surface. A toned down groover that never makes too much out of itself, it just establish a vibe and carries us into that mental state of wellbeing.

Yeah, I feel genuinely good when I have things like this rolling in the background. They tend to come with a guarantee of us being at the right place.

CamelPhat (UK) – Home – Samm & Ajna Remix

It’s more over on the more mainstream side of things than what I usually pick, but CamelPhat is just so insanely good at balancing between the accessibility with the legit underground club vibe.

Long, juicy buildups, a fundamental minimal arrangement sprinkled with all those elegantly produced details that will pull anyone and their grandmothers onto the floor.

This one makes everyone feel included.

eddie-b (Ireland) – Hey She Waaaaaa

We’re definitely back in the underground basement club now, with one of the most delightful synth leads I’ve heard in a very, very long time.

It’s just so well arranged! Rolling like a tidal wave, pushing the heat.

This one will sound larger than life on a solid PA, for sure.

All three are featured on our really quite excellent Spotify playlist, “Deep Lounge”, where only the best grooves are collected as we discover them. Weekly maintained, this is one list to follow!