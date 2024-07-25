The Underground House Bunker #48

American politics influence the entire world, so many of us follow the current US election with baited breath. To celebrate Harris’ candidacy – who we sincerely hope will keep Trump from coming back – here’s three excellent house tracks from the US.

Jamison Daniel (USA) – H.A.B.

Classic ultra-tight house groove on this one. Built for the underground clubs.

And timeless! Trust you me, this one will work on your floor also ten years from now, just like it would have ten years ago.

ETA (USA) – The Feel

And speaking of classic house grooves, how about this one? Rocking like a farmer on space juice, whirling up the vibe to whirlwind strengts.

This is one for the peak hours.

Gio Lucca (USA) – Just Keep Me (Gio Lucca Remix)

And we can’t diverge too far from the established groove now, can we? So here’s yet another gorgeous house nugget for ya.

If the first two were to your liking, this one is gonna do it to ya too.

