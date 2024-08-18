The Deep Lounge #62

As we continue our excitement for the positive turn of US politics, here’s three excellent Deep House tracks from the US of A. And this time we raise our glasses for Walz – not only the dad for the whole US – throw in the rest of the world in that one. Make it happen, USA!

Sirolla (USA) – Fantasy

A fantastically smooth groove on this one. The tight, rolling bassline, the jumpy keys on top… Oh yes. This is the Good Stuff.

Can’t wait to push this one at a dark club floor come late winter nights.

This is one for the real house DJs.

Teddy Beats & Mandy Beats (USA) – Run Run Run

I’ll admit right away that this one is at a lower energy level than what I usually go for. I mean, this is borderline chillout to my ears.

But damn, the vibe here is just so… Dreamy and floaty and a summary of everything that’s good about summer. With a catchy groove on top. And since we’re closing in on the finishing line for that season now, I think it’s a proper pick for this edition of Deep Lounge.

Gio Lucca (USA) – Energy

We’re back on the more minimal, uptempo sphere again as we turn our attention to Lucca’s latest contribution to the underground Deep House scene.

And yeah – this one works. Some tracks holds a groove that just triggers a smile on my face. You know what I mean? This is one of those. There’s just something about the details in this production that is just… FUN.

Also, just as a footnote, but I think I recognise the use of the Sequent plugin from Loomer in here – but I may be wrong. I don’t think I am, though. 🙂

Roman Fiialo (Ukraine) – Toxic

To round off this slightly politically themed post, we have a track from Ukraine bundled with the obvious hopes for the next US administration to continue the support, side by side with the rest of Europe.

And what a catchy affair this is. With a truly hypnotic minimal arrangement luring underneath the melodic focal point, that true clubber vibe is nailed.

This is a track that should lift the spirit on most dance floors.

All four are found on our really quite excellent Spotify playlist, “Deep Lounge“, where we collect only the finest house tracks suitable for our Deep House sessions. Maintained for years now, this is one reliable source for new house tracks worthy of your time.