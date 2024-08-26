The three phases of the perfect clubbing night

Usually I bundle 3-4 tracks that shares the same genre landscape. Let’s do something different this time around. Here’s three excellent tracks for each their phases of the perfect clubbing allnighter.

Blugazer – Sweet Siren

To open this fullnighter, we enter our favourite lounge. The place to meet our friends and enjoy a couple of elegant drinks while we enjoy the sunset. The resident DJs match the sunset atmosphere as they the air with light, dreamy, melodic tracks.

Fran&co – Lawaliyah

As the evening turns to night we proceed deeper into the city, where the small, intimate underground basement awaits. You know, the place you gotta know where is to find it. The grooves are turning darker, but still with the melodic layer to please the crowds.

It elevates into something quite epic, though. Warming us up for the final sequence: The late late night underground club where all straps are let loose.

The clubs where we are met with tracks like this;

Wade – Hurricane

I love all the tracks I share on this blog. Obviosly. But some tracks trigger more in me than usual – and here’s one of those.

And whenever that happens, I always try to analyze this, asking myself, why!?

In this case I think it’s the very blatant references to the club classics of yesteryear; Especially the truly massive club phenomenon of the mid 90s, “Renegade Master” by Wildchild.

So yeah – I’m taken straight back to my clubbing youth here. And that will always trigger something in me.

All three are added to each of our really quite exquisite Spotify playlists;