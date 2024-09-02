Ambient Universe #140

It’s been a while now, since we visited the wonderful world of ambient. So here’s three of the finest drone based releases I’ve been able to dig up over these last few weeks.

Desolate Horizons (Russia) – Aching Melodies, Softly They Abound

There’s something special about the bright, peaceful soundscape by Desolate Horizons (such a fitting name). There is a gorgeous experimental flair to the melodic layers, giving it an abstract form that can be shaped into anything really, from flowing water to deep space explorations, and everything between.

The Goodnight Project (USA) – Wonders, of the Deep

The Goodnight Project (another fitting name) serves us their visions of the wonders of the deep. A part of our world that always has fascinated me. So alien. So strange.

A wonderful palette of washed out colours to sleep to.

Aroshanti (UK) – Crystal Bowl Circles

A track that delivers what’s described on the tin; crystal bowl circles. Sampled and layered delicately into this remarkably melodic creation.

And it struck me now while listening to this one, that all three picks today have this in common: The soundscapes are of a quite bright and mild colourette.

Maybe inspired by the season we are about to leave behind?

