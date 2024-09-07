The Deep Lounge #63

A lot of great new house releases this autumn – and here’s three of our favourite picks thus far.

Ōkubi & Nara (UK/Italy) – Banshee

First out is a track that starts up in a landscape that might make you wonder if this one fits under this column. But just you wait ’till it gets going. A gorgeous theme is built, and the result is something incredibly catchy. A real builder of a track.

Also, this is a rare case of the vocals not being exactly in tune at all times – but god damn I felt that’s just lovely to hear. Isn’t that strange? I love this track.

Swank Lloyd Right (USA) – Luv Me Back

This track reminds me so much of a 90s classic – I can’t for the love of anything holy recall what track. Can you?

Either way, there’s a really genuine club drive in this track, especially with the rotation of the beat patterns. Personally I picture this one on a boat party.

It keeps pushing the vibe and should be the perfect track to ignite a outdoor lounge setting.

LUFI (Netherlands) – Dreamer

Some tracks just have a hook that, despite not being particularly unique nor really that special in itself, still pulls me in like crazy. This an example of that.

I mean, if I am to be focused on criticism here there’s really nothing that sets this production apart, technically or even artistically speaking.

Still – it does. And it totally deserves our attention.

All three are added to our flagship playlist “Deep Lounge“, where we collect only the finest house tracks for the elegant, truly deep sessions.