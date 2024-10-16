Ambient Universe #141

Three new ambient releases to enrich our lives with. If you like drone ambient, you’re gonna love these.

Matt Scatchell (USA) – Home

A dark, majestic creation opens up today’s ambient session.

Orchestral. With a subtle hint of drama driving the track forward.

But most of all, a calm creation that’s pure balm to our soul.

Boy of Sleep (USA) – Mandrind

We’re entering brighter grounds next, with the latest creation from Boy of Sleep. A gorgeous, seamless blend of richly textured pads takes us through an abstract universe of colours, feelings and fantasies.

I’ll admit the main drone did get slightly intense towards the end, as I experienced a hint of relief when it retreated towards the end.

But the blended layers really is an exceptional piece of work.

TraBBarT – Juno and Jupiter Reprise

And I bid you farewell for now with this ultra-classic “world of wonders” Ambient track that very likely has the vibe that got many of us into this genre – I know that’s what pulled me in.

A wonderfully detailed and rich soundscape. This one fills out the entire canvas with a saturated palette of warm shades.

All three are added to our really quite excellent Spotify playlist, “Ambient Universe“, who is now also mirrored on Youtube and Soundcloud. Weekly maintained for years, this list will provide you with fine new ambient discoveries on a regular basis.