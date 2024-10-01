The Beach Lounge #59

Two new great downtempo hose tracks on the menu today. These two will make you recall all the good moments from holidays and VIP lounges of the past.

Zforms (Portugal) – World of Dreamers

I’m starting out this little session with a track that holds a darker, more introvert atmosphere than what I usually pick for this column.

Not that I mind darkness in general, but in chillout tracks I usually go for the sunnier vibes.

However, here the whole arrangement spoke so clearly to me. This is great audio work, plain and simple. Delicate, intricate, elegant.

And it’s not like we can’t chill to this one.

Lunaz Chill (Germany) – Open Wide

So while I stepped slightly off my beaten path with the first track, nobody can blame me for doing the same now.

Here we have it all; Swelling pads, angelic vocals, lazy beats, oh yeah baby. This one checks out on all the checkpoints we have for our chill lounge vibe.

And what I’ve said multiple times still hold truth; You don’t need to be so utterly original as long as you do what you do properly.

Like here.

A gorgeous new release from Lunaz Chill.

Both tracks are of course to be found on our quite exquisite Spotify playlist, “Beach Lounge“, where we collect only the finest downtempo tracks for all to enjoy wherever you are. Maintained for years now, this is one list worth treasuring.