The Deep Lounge #64

It’s time to pick two new house releases that should work on most deep house floors. These two has elegance written all over them.

Tian Karl (Germany) – FLINT

A smooth groove on this one, from the minimal side of the Deep House pond. One to bop your head to as well as get loose on the dance floor.

A pinch of acid in the mix doesn’t do it any disfavour either – and that’s coming from me, who can’t stand acid house. But here? Luckily it’s not overdone – I’d even go as far as admitting it suits the track.

The groove is real in this one. Your floor deserves it.

Merlo (USA) – Focus

This track is really what I’d call a classic Sunday afternoon club track, or a lounge track for those elegant atmospheres.

A gorgeous vibe is established, only to without any significant diversions being prolonged through the entire track. Just like it should.

And while I personally am not too fond on vocals in my house music, if at first I am to be served that… I want it exactly like this. A bit washed out, lots of air, and really well blended with the rest of the track.

This one is pure feelgood.

