The Underground House Bunker #49

Here’s two club tracks with the common denominator of featuring quite corny vocal samples. But I love’em!

Eyun (USA) – No Caller ID

So, the topic of this track is a deep dive into multiple philosophical perspectives of the existential question of what it means to be human.

… Or not.

Nah, this is just nonsense. But lovely, nonetheless.

Even though the fundamental idea of using phone as topic for a club track is quite well used already. But god daaaamn, the drop on this one. Duuuude. It’s pure desire in a tightly fitted club dress.

Lots of skin here folks. A dress I barely can (or should) enter, but surely admire from a distance.

This is the track my buddies and I will zone out to at the very first possible opportunity.

Artenvielfalt (German) – up &down

This track is so corny… But I adore it.

Strange, really. Not because it’s not a groove that’s easy to like – it is. But because I personally don’t have much good to say about tracks that come across as something we’re not really sure if is made as a joke or not. And this personal trainer… Well, she has an annoying TV Shop vibe.

Still – I dig it for what it is. And also, because technically speaking this one sounds so bloody good. Just the right pressure on the compressors, well side-chained, well mixed, the layers blend like hot butter on a toast. And I dig that wire stab sound. With the dry, rock solid bass. And the kick that really do so.

I just fucking love this track.

Both tracks are added to our really quite epic Spotify list, “The Underground House Bunker“, where we only collect the house tracks with the right energy for those underground sessions we all love. A list maintained for years now, it’s well worth following.