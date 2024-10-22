The Underground House Bunker #50

It’s getting dark and cold up here at our northern hemisphere, so here’s two excellent club tracks to keep you warm.

Dew (France) – Bad Boy

Yeah, yeah. It starts out pretty and sweet. Cute vocals and smiling melodies. But don’t judge the track by the first thirty seconds.



Because boooy, does it get down’n’dirty once we get to the meat of the track. Pump up the volume, let it kick in. This is one hook to fall in love with.

A minimal arrangement with just the right blend of bouncy synths and booming bass.

Jeff Sorkowitz (USA) – No Fronting

And once we got the dark groove going, we won’t let go. Oh no. And this is such a perfect track to continue where “Bad Boy” left off. A wonderfully quirky bass track sets the scene, with a gorgeous tribal backdrop.

It’s traditional enough to jump straight into, and original enough to be remembered. The perfect balance for a club track.

Enough talkin’, time to play’em! Both are added to our excellent Spotify playlist, “The Underground House Bunker“, where we collect only the finest club tracks as we discover them. Maintained for years now, this is one list to follow. Hit play!