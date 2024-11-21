Ambient Universe #142

Dragged out chords, slowly evolving textures. Yeah, we all love Drone Ambient. And here’s three of the better ones, of recently released of the kind.

Kamil Kowalczyk (Poland) – Przebudzenie

A very, very dark track opens up this session of Ambient Universe. A texture so slowly evolving, like lava down a slope.

The soundscape is overwhelming, almost too much. But the darkness… Oh man, I can’t let a good dark ambient track pass unnoticed.

Adoreon Shiosta (Japan) – mountain veiw

After that deep dive into darkness it’s nice to tilt our head up in the sunshine again. This one is filled with wonder and colours dancing across a bright soundscape. Without a worry in the world.

A piano is trying to hint towards a melody here, but it’s so slowly performed it melts into the abstract backdrop. Elegantly so.

Justin Robinson (USA) – Resonance (Excerpt)

When Justin release something, it’s always a good idea to pay attention. He’s been featured on this blog plenty times before, and for good reasons. There’s something grand about his productions: Massive, yet with plenty air. There’s space here.

And a well arranged creation, with variations and segments. And a story to be told. In the most unique of ways.

Well delivered, again, mr Robinson.

All three are added to our really quite excellent Spotify playlist, “Ambient Universe“. This is where we collect only the finest new ambient as we discover it. Maintained for years, this is one list to follow!