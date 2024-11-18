The Beach Lounge #60

Two new downtempo tracks whom both delivers that dreamy feelgood vibe we all seek from our chillout tracks – but in two quite distinctively different ways.

Scoobert Doobert & India Thieriot (USA) – In It With U

It’s not really a house track, this one.

Far from it, even. Now we’re planted with both feet in the mainstream sphere.

I won’t even dare trying to define a genre here. I’m not on familiar grounds.

But there’s at least a pinch of delicate jazz here. And with an elegant arrangement like this, the smooth vibe and vocals as gorgeous as we are served here, I don’t mind taking a stroll outside my beaten club floor track.

It might even be good for me. Yeah, I like it here.

Banyan & Afnan Prince (USA) – Lavender

Next up we are upping the energy one notch. Whenever someone use a breakbeat drum pattern in a track it’s doomed to be groovy. Like here. But the dreamy vocals and floating arrangement provides a continuum and maintains the chill vibe.

But yeah, I said groovy. And the melodic arrangement here surely builds a progression, something that makes this track a perfect transition tool when you want to build momentum in a DJ set.

Both tracks are added to our weekly maintained Spotify plalist, “Beach Lounge“, where we collect only the finest Sunday chill-lounge tracks as we discover them.