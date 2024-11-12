The Deep Lounge #65

It’s been a while since we visited the Deep Lounge. So, what’s up? Well, here’s three of the best releases since then.

Sonidy x Érratic (UK/DK) – Polygon

Swelling synths wash over us as we open this session with a deep, smooth creation from a Danish/British collaboration. Elegant, not too attention seeking, with an excellent progression.

A great warmup!

LUC (Austria) – que quiera

It’s the vocals here that got me hooked on this track. And that’s really odd, as I am one that don’t really like vocals at all in my club tracks, or if so then very sparsely used.

Here it follows basically the whole track, and in my everyday life I catch myself singing “rakata-rakata-rakata” unawaringly on more occasions than one.

Ioan (UK) – Kikuyu

Ahhh – tribal house. The seductive vibe of percussive instruments. Associations to Hispanic temperament and African tribe culture. A genre I was so invested in at the beginning of this century.

Here we have a good teaspoon of that vibe sprinkled across the entire track – and I’m so there for it.

All three are added to our really quite extraordinary Spotify playlist, “Deep Lounge“, where we collect only the finest new house tracks as we find them. Maintained for years now, this is one list that’s long proven itself to be a reliable source for new discoveries.