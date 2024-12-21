The Deep Lounge #66

From Guatemala to USA to Germany – we travel far to find you the best new house tracks. Three excellent findings you just got to hear.

Shane Boktaan (Germany) – Impresso

A filtered groover from Germany opens the party today. And it’s quite a find.

A minimalist house track with a very, very unique sound. We can’t recall ever to have heard anything like this before, and that’s quite the achievement!

A track that etches itself into our memory, for instant recognition next time we hear it.

Jeff Sorkowitz (USA) – Disco Baby

When I first heard this one, the thought instantly struck me. “Surely Jeff must have had the classic club track ‘Shiny Disco Balls’ in mind when he created this crowd-pleaser.”

And there’s nothing wrong in that! A classic vibe makes it incredibly accessible and just plain FUN. A track for the glammy playlists and events.

Nico Falla (Guatemala) – Way To You

It’s the lead synth hook that got me on this one.

So very simple, yet so damn groovy. Why? I don’t know. No idea. It just… Works like crazy.

And the vocal parts just begs to be played with on the decks. For those of us who are in touch with DJ equipment now and then. A real DJ tool!

All three are added to our really quite excellent Spotify playlist, “Deep Lounge“, where only the finest new house grooves are added as we discover them. Weekly updated!