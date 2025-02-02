The Beach Lounge #61

Here’s four of our recent discoveries from the chill world of downtempo electronica. And the theme for this session is “uniqueness”. Tracks that doesn’t sound like your run-of-the-mill chillout tracks. So make yourself comfortable and dive into these four gems:

A.M. Architect (USA) – Petrichor

As a fellow musician I really love the production on this one. So many unique and exciting details to let my mind drift into. It paves its own way in the landscape of chill tracks.

I will have to explore more of this duos work. And so should you.

Joan Arnau Pàmies (Spain) – Esperança

And speaking of unique vibes, how about this one? The elegant contrast of the mechanical, cold rhythm track paired with the gorgeous, fragile and warm vocals works so well here. It’s a quite basic arrangement, the formula is straightforward, but that’s what makes it so effective.

Now, I don’t know a single word Spanish, but I love the sound of this language. One of Europe’s finest, in my opinion. I could listen to tracks like this for hours and hours.

Damian Boylan (UK) – Samedi

What do you get if you throw some steel drums, techno stabs, orchestral strings, electronic piano, a dash of acid house and a deep house groove into a blender?

Well, if you’re really lucky it may turn out like this one. A gorgeous blend of wildly different worlds, that still works like they never belonged anywhere else than together.

A truly unique arrangement. A fantastic vibe.

James Hunter Crossley (UK) – Freedom To Flow

While I’ll admit that this track doesn’t quite qualify for the “electronica” category, I still want to end this session with another track lead by a steely percussive instrument, the handpan.

The lovely tones of this instrument takes centre stage in this track as it evolves into a percussive delight of gentle melodies and catchy phrases. And as we let the deep harmonies fill our room and mind, I can only say; Enjoy this boquet – they all deserves your attention.

Until next time… Chill!

All four are of course added to our quite extraordinary Spotify playlist, “The Beach Lounge“. The list that collects all the tracks we’d play at our imaginary beach lounge. Enjoy!