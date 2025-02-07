The Deep Lounge #67

It’s not often we feature two tracks from the same artist here on Beatradar. We like to spread out. But today we make an exception. Plus a fantastic house track from an Austrian giant!

Klangkarussell (Austria) – Let Me Come To Life

The dark, restrained arrangements with a soft vocal on top has a long history in the Deep House timeline. It’s such an effective formula. As proven yet again, this time from the Austrian act Klangkarussell.

Klangkarussell has made quite the name for himself, and with good reason. An expert on crafting gorgeous progressions, elegant breakdowns, smooth bass lines, funky keys and dancing chords… All for us enjoy. On repeat.

Anton Kling (Sweden) – Both Of Us

And we don’t step too far off the above path with this one, from Sweden. We’re still on that ethereal, solitude vibe, a potent club track that pushes all the right buttons.

Or move the right bottoms, if you like.

Like it? Of course you do. So here’s one more from the hands and mind of mr Kling:

Anton Kling (Sweden) – Away

Now, my general ambition for this blog is to dig up as many new artists for you as I possibly can. I throw my net wide for you.

But sometimes I have allow myself to dwell a little bit longer. As I do now. I could not decide whom to choose, so I went for both. Because, sometimes one is just not enough.

All three are found on our really quite fantastic Spotify playlist, “Deep Lounge“, where we collect only the finest new house tracks as we discover them. Weekly updated for years now, this is one reliable source for new vibes!