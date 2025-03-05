Ambient Universe #144

The universe of Ambient is ever changing – and we try to help you navigate it. Here’s three great new stars on the drone filled sky we think you should hear.

Adoreon Shiosta (Japan) – Gentle Nights

It’s always exciting to receive music from Japan. It so often feature a sprinkle of that exotic Asian continent flavour. Here that flavour is quite subtle, however it’s still there.

And this composition are going places. It’s not as static as typically ambient tracks tend to be (something I have nothing against at all). There is movement here. Energy.

But it’s a peaceful energy, and a gentle movement.

I do think the piano is a notch too dominant in the soundscape, but that’s details. All in all this was a really pleasant discovery – one that I now have shared with you.

Rhubiqs (UK) – Glacial Drift Pt. I

This one, on the other hand, is quite threatening. The dominant synth here is raising its pawn, ready to strike. Like a tranquilized but not yet shut down bear.

Still, my subconsciousness remains calm. Like a tranquilized human, the easiest prey of all.

Peace Vibration (USA) – Macro

Oh America, America. What have you become?

As a European I long back to the days where the geopolitical constellations were clear. Now it’s all messed up and confusing as hell, all thanks to one orange fruit and his subordinates.

Luckily, the ambient universe is a zone free from earthly politics. And this track in particular takes me way out there. Far, far away from home. With a gorgeous, rich synth blanket that softly embrace me with peaceful harmonies and not a single bad thought.

Please, let me stay here for a while. I need this.

We all do.

