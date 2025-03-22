The Deep Lounge #68

Welcome back to the Deep Lounge. Where the smooth grooves are ever present, in a delicate mix of House excellence. Time for decadence.

Sparrow & Barbossa ft. Luch & Fatoumata Diawara (Spain) – Nterini 2.0

It’s not often I choose tracks as melodic as this one.

But there’s just something about the flow, the drive, the elegance that seduced me here.

I’m frankly not sure if the term “world music” is to be seen as a compliment anymore, as that “genre” were pretty much used for anything that didn’t sound western.

But we do appreciate the sounds from other continents now and then here at the Beatradar HQ.

Blu Leopard (UK) – Zerrikania

The UK act Blu Leopard pulls is back onto the european club floor. And does so in a solid fashion. The bass is suitably upfront, with the layers above the beat track adding a fine veil of washed out details to this dreamy soundscape.

This is MDMA in pure soundwave form. And I love it.

Reber (Switzerland) – Riddim

And when the floor is properly heated up, try this one. The minimalist groove here is so hypnotic, so catchy, so accessible that the feeedback should be pretty imminent regardless of what shape of form your crowd is in at this point in time.

This is one for the true underground clubs out there.

All three are added to our really quite excellent Spotify playlist, “Deep Lounge“, where we collect only the deepest, grooviest house tracks that would fit any house club that attracts the right crowd.