The Underground House Bunker #51

Whenever you seek something to pull the energy up to peak hour frenzy, this is the column for you. Here’s two new club bangers that really delivers on the promise!

Harley Girl (Australia) – Do It Like That

Yeah, we jump straight into the latter half of the night with this one, from Australia. Perfectly executed with that repetitive groove we need when the night is about to turn into day.

If this doesn’t move you, it’s time to get to bed.

System 97 (Germany) – Infinity Jungle

And we go even deeper and darker with this techy creation from System 97. Nothing in this minimalist arrangement steals focus from the percussive layers. These layers, in a futuristic electro-tribal fashion, summon the most fundamental instincts in us.

And the DJ is our chieftain.

Both tracks are of course added to our really quite excellent Spotify playlist, “The Underground House Bunker“, where you find our favourite peak hour club tracks. Maintained for years now, this is one list that’s proven itself to be one reliable source for the true club vibe.