Ambient Universe #145

A giant edition of Ambient Universe this week as we explore the world of classic drone ambient, and came up with no less than five new releases that needs to be heard.

Placid Pools (USA) – Stars

As gentle as a midsummer nights dream, this one takes you far, far out there. There is movement in the arrangement, but it’s subtle and delicate. And I love how Placid Pools here balance time so perfectly to their advantage, never rushing it, but also never prolonging the sequence.

The result is a very natural, free sounding evolution of harmonies and textures that is just delightful to the ear and mind.

Organ Mountain (USA) – The Council of the Clouds

And how about this one for the spacious, distant atmospheres? Angelic shimmers of bright lights beaming through the puffy white clouds. Long sunny days with nothing on the schedule but to smell the flowers and breath the clean air.

Sometimes it’s wonderful to just be.

Rhubiqs & Joachim Spieth (UK/Germany) – Glacial Drift Pt. II

It’s BIG, this one. Big arrangement, big movements. And powerful. Perfect title to this soundscape.

Worth noticing is how the intensity is really quite high towards the latter half of this track. But the majestic calmness is maintained.

That’s a very fine balance to strike.

Derek Simpson (USA) – The Circle One (Abstract)

Here’s a cool one. And different from the rest. A clever looping of samples forms the base of this track, with an all-embracing sine bass to fill out the canvas.

In my opinion it does operate on the fringe of what we can even call ambient, but it’s still well within the borders of it. It also somehow reminds me of classic Jean Michel Jarre, especially towards the end, something that could be found on his album “Zoolook”.

I really like this piece, and the vibe it extrudes. It makes me want to explore the rest of this artists catalogue.

Don’t you agree?

Hans Kämmerer (Germany) – Kromski

We round off this session much like we started, with long harmonies and slowly evolving textures.

Gorgeous. Timeless. The essence of Drone Ambient is right here.

All five are now added to our flagship playlist, “Ambient Universe“, where only the finest pieces of new ambient releases are collected. Guaranteed no beats, and a running time of many hours, this is one that will last your entire night. Enjoy!