The Beach Lounge #62

I am an instrumental kind of guy. Vocals are often a distracting element for me. They have to really stand out and truly be an instrument in itself – in the non-verbal sense of the word. Here’s a bouquet of chillout tracks that will win any stubborn instrumentalist like me over. They are flat out gorgeous!

Course (USA) – Hue Mirror

This track is an excellent example of how vocals can be done to win over even a stubborn old DJ like myself.

It’s just plain gorgeous! And I don’t even pay attention to the lyrics here (sorry, no disrespect!), this is all about enjoying the human timbre as the most perfect pad ever created.

Kazy Lambist (France) – Annecy (Menachem 26 Remix)

I’ve not heard the original of this track, so I can’t judge the remix work from that perspective. But I can’t believe it can be much better than this remix.

A gorgeously laid-back atmosphere, slightly solitude bur comforting, with a rustic lo-fi vibe to it without being overdone. All the layers, in all their simplicity, blends perfectly with the hypnotic vocals.

This is a track to be listened to. Over and over.

Moon Maison (USA) – Remedy 432 Hz

And how about this as a vehicle for daydreams and wandering minds? It actually slightly remind me of the super-classic Twin Peaks soundtrack. It must be the airy voice that does it.

And it just keeps going. The arrangement doesn’t offer much in the way of progression or surprises. This is all about supporting the wonderful vocal performance.

And sometimes, that’s the only right thing to do.

Peter Anderson (UK) – Ripples In The Sun

Ok, ok. I had to end this session with an instrumental. There’s still something about enjoying a groove and provide your own interpretation to what it conveys.

And when the guitar provides the funky final bars in this arrangement, it firmly confirms to me that my affection for instrumentals remain.

Luckily.

All four are added to our really chill Spotify playlist, “Beach Lounge“, where we collect only the finest new downtempo tracks as we discover them.