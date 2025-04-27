The Underground House Bunker #52

One thing I love about the tech house genre, is that it’s dominated by tracks so unapologetic dance floor focused. Like, there’s no other purpose to their existence – and that’s perfect.

Here’s three recent discoveries of the better ones at that.

Maur (UK) – Dance Machine

Intense bass – check.

Catchy phrase – check.

Epic breakdown and buildup – check.



Just pull this one out at peak hour, and you’ll be booked again.

Sometimes it’s that simple.

Deeper Purpose, Dansyn & Meryll (UK/Netherlands) – What The Fuzz

I love glitchy sample cuts. Can’t get enough. So when this track glitched out I was like, “oooh yeah baby, this one goes STRAIGHT to my bag“.

But of course, glitches alone didn’t build Rome.

But the fundamental groove here is so tight, so good, it cements it’s candidacy as a winner.

ALABINA (France) – Alabina 2025 (Sowa remix)

Ok, hold on!

Don’t be put off by the mellow start, let this one build. When it drops, it drops hard.

A groove so contagious you can just hand over the lube right away.

All three are found on our really quite excellent Spotify playlist, “Underground House Bunker“, where only the finest new peak hour tracks are collected as we discover them.