Ambient Universe #146

USA tend to dominate the Ambient scene, so it’s time we focused on European Ambient artist! Here’s three of the best that we’ve uncovered.

Vicious Records & Liquido – Ahab (Denmark)

The kind of ambient I probably hold most dear is the dark, abstract, imaginative, chaotic blends of field recordings and instrumentation. So this discovery really got me excited from the very first second.

I don’t even wanna ask the artist what they intended to depict here. My own mental images triggered from this surely surpass their wildest ideas.

Very cool stuff.

PuzzleWaves (Spain) – Cosmic Echoes

… After such a far out experience as the first track today, our minds often needs a “reset” with the more harmonic drone creations.

When the windy vocal enters the soundscape here, goosebumps are triggered. And for the first time in an ambient track, I do not miss the absent of bass!



It’s… Perfect?

Etienne Broitman (France) – Time To Rest

I’m ending this session with a gentle, fragile creation from France. Usually I do appreciate the more complex arrangements, with layers and details across the stereo field. “Just” a lead usually don’t quite cut it for me.

But here’s an exception. No field recordings here, no added details to fill out the canvas, no weird little blips or blops.

But listen to that lead! Such a gorgeous texture, such gentle chords, the layered synths really fills out the entire picture here. And it’s an image of gorgeous landscapes and peaceful minds.

Can there be a better way to end this edition of Ambient Universe? I think not.

All three are added to our sleep-inducing, no-beats-guaranteed Spotify playlist, “Ambient Universe“. Weekly updated for years now, this is where we collect only the finest new ambient releases as we discover them.