The Beach Lounge #63

Three quite distinct tracks on the plate for our chill-out session this time. All with one thing in common; that gorgeous laid-back vibe we want. In each their ways. Take a listen!

Orian Bor (Italy) – Najal

We’re starting off this session with a track that holds strong Asian vibes. And it can’t be just me: Isn’t eastern vibes just perfect for chill-out tracks? I really think so, as avid fans of the Buddha Bar series would confirm.

A gorgeous blend of percussive elements, strings and good vibes.

Lazarusman & King Ben (South Africa) – Harder Still

Spoken word in house tracks; I’ve always been a fan of it!

There’s something about the very streamlined, rhythmic, harmonic backing combined with the rather staccato, unpolished nature of a spoken segment that creates a very exciting contrast.

As well demonstrated here.

Norasea (Canada) – Control

And to end it all, a track driven by vocals. But it’s not a naked performance – oh no. The backing is wide, fat, with swelling synths and gorgeous details across the stereo field.

“This EP reflects our relationship with the natural world and its influence on our creative process,” Norasea elaborates. “We’ve been falling more and more in love with sound design and telling a story with each track.”

And it shows. A rock solid production, a track that really takes us through a journey.

All three are added to our really quite calming playlist, “Beach Lounge“! This is where we collect all the tracks that perfectly blends a groove with a comforting vibe, as soon as we discover them.