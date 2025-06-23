Ambient Universe #147

Three new drone ambient creations to feed your dreams. Safe travels.

Yavin Franco (Italy) – Nebbia

So Yavin submitted this track to me with the text, “”Hey I just released my new ambient track, I think it’s perfect for your playlist“.

And I agree, it is.

A gorgeous soundscape of depth and details encompass us in this dark but peaceful atmosphere. It is clocking in at just over two and a half minute, it could easily have been twice the length.

But let’s appreciate what’s there!

PuzzleWaves (Spain) – Timeloom

A larger arrangement in this next one, from Spain. A delicate combination of layers, building a certain momentum, with gentle notes from a piano as topping. It’s going places.

But where it goes, is where we want to be.

Mohsen Hekmati (Turkey) – Aurora Dreams

A piano plays a more central role in this piece from mr Hekmati. And there’s always a danger when an acoustic instrument is used in an ambient piece, that it all turns too melodic for my taste.

But no so here. The sole piano notes creates merely a framework for the pads, a gentle pointer.

All three are added to our really quite sedating Spotify playlist, “Ambient Universe“, where we collect only the finest new ambient releases as we discover them. Quite frankly you need no other playlist to achieve ambient bliss.