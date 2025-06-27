The Beach Lounge #64

Let’s chill again, like we did last summer! Here’s three new downtempo creations that makes you sit back and go, “ahhhh… Finally summer again”.

Monro (UK) – Tempo (Ambient Version)

Monro says this is an alternative version of Monro’s latest single ‘Tempo’ – a completely different spin on the energetic original, made for zen, yoga, studying and relaxing. But as far as I am concerned this is the main version – I’ve not heard the original nor will I, as I don’t want this track to be anything else than what we have here.

A dreamy, floating affair, a sailboat in the gentle breeze that slowly disappears into the horizon.

Damian Boylan (UK) – Precession

A suble arrangement in this one, also from the UK. I just love the piano play here. It doesn’t make a lot out of itself, it’s just there as a solid support, still shimmering in all the melancholic beauty.

I just love the rather dark and foggy atmosphere created here.

Koresma Ft Kumali (USA) – Wait and See

Koresma! Now that’s a gentleman we’ve featured many a times here on this blog. With good reason, of course – his eye for the smooth grooves is exceptional.

This track here really operates in the crosslands of deep house and downtempo. The tempo itself is indeed in the dance friendly range but the vibe counters this by pulling the atmosphere down to something cosy, warm and utterly comfortable. Angelic voices, mediterrian guitars strumming in the air, oh yes this is bliss.

I could listen to this one both while dancing enthusiastically and while sleeping. And that’s actually quite the achievement.

All three are added to our quite calming Spotify playlist, “The Beach Lounge“, where we collect all the new releases we would have played at our imaginary beach lounge.