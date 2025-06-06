The Underground House Bunker

We take our responsibilities seriously – here’s four proper new club tracks for your weekend. These will work.

Myadd (USA) – On Ya Block

Let’s kick off this session in a true underground fashion. This one from the US got us jumping out of our chairs here at the Beatradar HQ. So tight, so groovy, so dark and gloomy. We are sent straight back to a potpourri of all the dark caves we’ve partied in over the years.

San Pacho & Nevve (Croatia/USA) – Go Getta ft. Nevve

The bass work here is just so legit. Playful, bouncy, driving. With a pinch of tribal vibes sprinkled on top. It’s there, and we love it.

So the arrangement isn’t the most original out there, pretty much a cookiecutter club track, but god damn, there’s a reason why we landed on this formula to begin with.

The day I’ve grown tired of this shit is the day I die.

Danidane & Maaura (France) – Like Dat (Misha and Dangel Twins Remix)

Ok, so we got the party established for real now. Then it’s easy to put this one on to maintain traction. It’s a bit of a different break here, not going fully down before it turns to the rise again. But once the bass is back, we bop our heads here at Beatradar HQ.

You too?

Avision (USA) – All Over (NYC Mix)

Peak hour track, you say? Dude have we got you covered. If this one doesn’t ignite your floor then end your booking – this is not the right club to be playing.

And it’s the break here that sets this office on fire. Total chaos reigns as we throw our hands in the air and just call it the day.

The weekend is here! May it last forever!

… As we wish this track did, too.

All four are added to our really quite groovy Spotify playlist, “Underground House Bunker“, where we collect only the finest true underground vibes as we discover them. You should give it a serious spin.