The Deep Lounge #69

Here’s three new and excellent deep grooves for your summer soundtrack.

Anton Kling (Sweden) – Some Kind Of Way

Anton Kling should not be a new name for the regular reader of this blog. Dodging the ultra-commercial we so often hear from his country, we have a very well polished groover aking more to the underground crowd.

That’s our people.

And this one goes straight to our soundtrack for the summer.

Adrià Falcó (Spain) – Bien

Ahhhh… The drive here is just so lovely. Layers upon layers, introduced with just the right spacing, taking us slowly but surely up towards climax.

And yeah – we’re so totally there for it. Another one for this summers soundtrack, for sure!

The Lake & MDC. & Dektro & FBR (Belgium) – Beirão Bubbles

And we’re rounding off this session even deeper down in the underground, with this gorgeous minimal house track from Belgium.

And when the groovy organ comes in around midway, we’re sold. This one is a good one.

You’re welcome!

All three are added to our really quite excellent Spotify playlist, “Deep Lounge“, where only the finest, deepest house tracks are collected. Regularly updated for years now, this is one list worth relying on.