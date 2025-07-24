The Underground House Bunker #54

We celebrate the summer with four new releases that will lift the roof off your late night summer rave. And I know I say this often but this time I mean it: These are HAWT! Hear for yourself;

Heider (Italy) – Phonies

Let’s kick off the party with this rock solid bass-rumbler from Italy. It’s dark, it’s deep, and it’s just so, so groovy.

And of course we fully support the message here – “Don’t support the phonies – support the rave“!

Max Styler & Chris Lorenzo (US+UK) – London’s On Fire

And the rave continues with a total banger from this UK/US collaboration. The tecky groove is totally on point, and the vibe is so strong we just had to put our subwoofer to a REAL test here at the Beatradar office.

With a gorgeous apocalyptic atmosphere that topically reminds us of the classic Prince hit, “1999”. And we’re still here to dance – like it’s 2099.

Andreas Henneberg & Fadila (Germany) – My Body is Your Temple

When this track hit my speakers I went straight to Beatport to purchase it.

I mean, ok, so the lyrics are a bit cheesy – but damn it works. And when the drop lands it’s so dark, so pumping, so mechanical, so pure raw clubbing vibe it rips straight through our defenses.

Impressive Range (Belarus) – Soft Girl

And while I was at Beatport I had to add this one to the shopping bag too. This is perfect to send floating on the peak hour wave, with its hypnotic and more subtle groove. You know those tracks that are there to maintain the climax, to cement the vibe of the night?

This one excels at that.

All four are currently on top of our relatively excellent Spotify playlist, “The Underground House Bunker”. Maintained for years now, this is one reliable source for great new tracks from the underground: