Ambient Universe #148

Another deep dive into the depths of really good drone ambient. We know you want to discover new stuff. Here it is.

Mohsen Hekmati (USA) – Dreamy Sky

A bass as massive as a star cruiser engine carries this creation. A track that takes us far, far deep into the unknown universe.

Mostly dominated by darkness and emptiness, but with sprinkles of distant lights.

Of Those Who Know (USA) – Athelas

There is something about the piano in this track that hit me straight home. It’s in front, but not too leading. It’s melodic, but plays no melody. It’s confident, but discrete.

It’s… My dream date.

Vxbes (Puerto Rico)- Aesthete

A peaceful solitude rests over the work by this Puerto Rican artist. An abstract scene is established, adaptable to almost any contextual surrounding applied to by the listener. An experimental vibe, albeit suggestive more than insisting.

And very, very sleep inducing. It’s like a sedative. We like that.

Eir Drift (France) – Towers In Haze

I have to end this session with an example of the kind of tracks that got me into Ambient to begin with. Loooong, dragged out harmonics, ethereal vibes. And again in this session, a track with a piano on top. But here it plays even less of a role than under “Athelas“. It’s there, like a marker, a blip on the ambient radar.

And yeah – this stuff is what pulls people into our world. If they don’t like THIS, there’s no hope.

All four are found on top of our ever growing, weekly maintained Spotify playlist, “Ambient Universe“, where we collect only the finest moments of new ambient releases.