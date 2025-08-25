Ambient Universe #149

Four new ambient releases that in each their ways takes us into the unknown. Glorious explorations awaits!

Good Weather For An Airstrike (UK) – Darts in December

I won’t beat around the bush, this is exactly the kind of Ambient I love above all.

Airy horns, dark atmosphere, a gritty industrial soundscape. This is cyberpunk with all engines off. And I just love the buildup here. Never going off the hinges, it sways into the distance again.

Juan Pablo Garcia (Mexico) – Abandon Everything

So calm. An abstract audioscape as is the common scene in our genre, this one spun up a wide open wasteland, not a sign of life. Post-apocalyptic? Maybe, but if so it’s been a long time gone since the apocalypse.

This will be perfect to fall asleep to. And as such, an obvious inclusion on our playlist.

Rhubiqs (UK) – Chronicle #2

While still in the abstract sphere, Rhubiqs takes us into what I interpret as the deepest of space. I suppose wide, long reverb does that to me. Gorgeous female vocals shape several of the drones here, “drifting between reality and cosmos” as they so elegantly described it on the press release following this single.

There’s nothing to dislike here. This one will follow me into dreamland many many nights ahead, of that I can guarantee you.

Dapper Blob (USA) – Earth Witness

We will round off this session with a windy affair. And I love the winds. In real life, I mean. The stronger, the better. To feel the nature in such a physical way is a strong experience for me.

Therefore, to be exposed for such a background that we hear here sure attracts my attention. And in this case the attention was well spent. A gorgeous, calm and quite melodic affair that truly establish a calm, windy atmosphere.

All four are added to our long-lasting Spotify playlist, “Ambient Universe“, where only the finest new ambient releases are collected. Weekly maintained for years now, this list has long proven its stability as a source for new ambient impulses.