The Deep Lounge #70

Let us serve you four elegant new house grooves today. Baked by a fine selection of producers from the UK, US and… Norway!

George Smeddles (UK) – Sally

It’s the sample of the mumbling dude that did it for me. And I have zero idea what he says most of the time. There’s a “put yo hands up in the air” in the middle there but that’s about it from what I’m able to decipher.

I just so love the vibe that radiates from that crazy dude. Totally makes the track.

JukeKnobz (US) – Take It From Me

And speaking of catching what’s said in samples; it’s not always easy for us non-native English speakers. Here I thought she said “naked for me”, until I read the title of the track. Oh, d’oh.

It’s still a solid track though, despite the lyrical letdown.

Nikolay Cranner (Norway) – Moving On (Victor Polo Remix)

Yeah, let’s move on from the linguistic issues. Here’s one without any such challenges. We can focus on the lovely, subtle and charmingly minimal groove at work.

And it’s been a while since I heard it as elegantly done as here. This one is going straight to my DJ bag, for sure.

Pistol (USA) – Coast

I’ll end this session in a very, very soft way. It’s almost so one can call this one a guilty pleasure of mine, at least in the context of curating these pages. I mean, I have a razor focus on the underground vibes. The deep, the subtle, the maybe less accessible house tracks. The music for those in the know. You know?

But every now and then my inbox is hit with something outside of our scope, that I just can’t help but falling instantly in love with. To such a degree that I just wanna pick it up and play it for ya, knowing it may not be exactly what you’re after.

But… Just LISTEN to this thing. It’s just so… Beautiful.

So dreamy. So floating. So rich with harmonies, melody, an airy voice that takes us straight into the sunsets on the most exotic beaches imaginative.

I just wanna be where this track is. And I’ll never leave.

All four are added to our excellent Spotify playlist, “Deep Lounge“, where only the finest house beats are collected. Weekly updated for years now, this is one source that’s long proven itself to be reliable.