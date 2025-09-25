Ambient Universe #150

Depth. That is something I always am on the lookout for when I consider new ambient releases. Here’s four who all offers a huge sonic depth to their arrangements. Lose yourself into these ones.

Thomas James White (UK) – Dust

It’s like a whale song, this one. A strong, solitude voice, echoing across distant constructions.

A really gorgeous piece with rustic textures and lots, lots of depth.

Samatha (Belgium) – Quiet Shelter

Quiet shelter… The mental scene of so many of my own productions. A post-apocalyptic, shabby shack built of spare parts from wrecks and abandoned houses.

A great blend of acoustic and electronic layers that paints a bleak, but intriguing image.

Metric System 1981 (Germany) – Almost There

We know Metric System 1981 from before, and what they do is usually recognized by a massive, orchestral arrangements in well crafted settings.

And they demonstrate they still have the touch, here. You should clearly see why we do love MS1981.

Qaett (Netherlands) – Halo

And speaking of depth in ambient arrangements, how about this one? Yeah, big fat reverb aplenty does by their very nature add space, but also the openness of this arrangement contributes to the vastness of this landscape. Like massive waves on an open sea it rolls over us gently, softly, but with weight.

Weight to gently lay us down, and into deep sleep.

All four are added to our flagship playlist, “Ambient Universe“, where we add only the finest new ambient productions as we discover them.