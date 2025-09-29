Ambient Universe #151

We swirl across the world map in this edition, with contributions from Finland, UK, Australia and the US. Here’s four of the best recent Ambient releases.

KapTep (USA) – One Hundred Miles Until Sunrise

A quite dramatic piece, this one. Quite frankly a bit too much so for what I usually select for this column. But there’s just something about the piano here, that pulled me in. And it’s the creative difference of this arrangement that made me stay, and put it here. It’s so well crafted. And alternative. Experimental. Deep.

It’s just… different, in a good way.

RA-UL (Finland) – Nebula

I can’t wave the originality flag on this next one, who folds straight into the classic drone ambient traditions. But I don’t need to. We love long chords in slow progressions. This is how I fell in love with drone Ambient in the first place. And there’s always – always! – room for this in this column. It wouldn’t be complete without it.

Cryin’ Eno (Australia) – Bloodline

Surely, surely the name here must be doing an Aussie homage to one of the ambient pioneers, Brian Eno? I choose to believe so. It’s cheeky.



Here’s another good example of the above mentioned classic drone ambient arrangement.

But it’s excellent at that, so who are we to complain.

Ambient Architects (UK) – Svadisthana

Ok, ok, let’s do one more of those, I hear ya. We can’t get enough can we? I particularly love the textures in this one. A certain rustic feel to the pads, something that triggers my imagination.

And that’s a good thing as I fall sleep. It fosters good dreams.

All four are added to our flagship playlist, “Ambient Universe“, who can be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and YouTube.