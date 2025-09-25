The Beach Lounge #65

Two new chill-out tracks on the plate today. They excel in what they do. A gorgeous, relaxed groove that makes you look at life with a slightly brighter mind.

Alonso Gonzalez (Denmark) – Olas De Luz

The flow in this one, the drive, the groove… Is this perfection? If not, it’s damn close to it.

I don’t have a single remark on this one, nothing to pull it down from the top shelve. It’s a perfect ten in my book.

This is how I want my chillout tracks.

Ross Koopmans (Canada) – Awake

A hypnotic arpeggio is the main component of this composition, a dish well prepared with a side of percussive on a bed of groove.

A vibe that’s not too far off from the likes of contemporary British house music peers that is dominating the underground charts now.

This track just radiates elegance.

Both tracks are added to our really quite excellent Spotify playlist, “Beach Lounge“, where we collect only the finest downtempo masterpieces as we discover them. Weekly updated for years now, this is one list to trust.