The Beach Lounge #66

Two great new relaxing tracks that carries you into a state of comfort. These two counter bad vibes. Anti-depressants in sound wave form.

Namut & JulyX (Cyprus) – Silent Confessions

There’s no better match to chill electronica than airy female vocals. As demonstrated here.

“Silent Confessions” is Namut’s second single ahead of the debut EP “The Dreams”. Worth checking out if you like this little taster.

Claptu & Beatmund Noise (Austria) – Angelic

Ahhhhh… The tenderness of this track, the delicate arrangement, the fluffy soft lead… A lullaby as good as any.

I want to just tilt my chair back, close my eyes and drift off to a better world. A world with no conflicts to cause human suffering, no politicians screwing things up, no thugs to break the silence around us.

Yes, this is the track.

Both are added to our harmonic, relaxed, peaceful playlist “The Beach Lounge“, who you can find on both YouTube, Soundcloud and of course Spotify.