The Deep Lounge #71

We jump into the pool of House to hunt for the real dreamy, floating, drifting house tracks. Those that provides a good trip into the underground scene. And we come up again with three of the best.

Marsh (UK) – Stay

I like my deep house dreamy. Floating. Drifting. Like this one here. Just an endless cosmos of vibes and feelgood.

A good trip. That’s what I seek through the music. And I find that here.

Shaun Ian (USA) – Feel It

And the dreamy, groovy vibe continues in spades here, delivered by the other side of the pond. And I gotta say, French is never wrong as spoken language.

Another detail I really dig here is the percussion on top of the kick and hats. Giving a vibe of summer and sensuality.

Anton Kling (Sweden) – Fivekey

We’re going slightly deeper here as Anton takes us back to northern Europe again. But the floating, dreamy vibe is preserved.

It’s melodic, but not too much so. The arrangement is kep properly minimal and repetitive, while at the same time provide variations and progression.

It’s just a really well made house track.

All three are added to our really quite excellent Spotify playlist, “Deep Lounge“, where only the finest new house tracks are collected as we discover them. Maintained for years now, this is one list to trust.