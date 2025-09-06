The Underground House Bunker #55

Ah, so you like those peak hour stomps? Look no further, I’ve got you covered: These four will make your floor boil.

Stirling (UK) – Don’t Be Fooled

A lovely drive on this one from the UK. It just keeps rolling, and rolling, and rolling… In that particular way we’ll never grow tired of.

A rock solid way to open this session.

JohnT (France) – Into the beat

I’ll be honest, this is one of the fattest beats I’ve heard in a good while. And I listen to a hellovalotta tracks through the weeks. The clarity of the mix combined with the dry, crispy percussive details makes this one a total blast.

A new monster is born.

Zuso (Australia) – Make Me Feel (w/ Maver)

Oh. My. Gaaaawd! The thunder of this kick is rumbling in the Beatradar Studio right now. And that looped sample? Yeah it goes throught the ENTIRE track, something I’d usually hold against it. But here? It’s purrrfect.

I’d not want it any other way.

Riendo (Canada) – Girls

What’s happening with me? Again, a track with almost constant presence of vocals, where I have no objections.

And that gnarling sawtooth bass? Yeah, I’m trippin’ here. This is beyond legit groove.

What and ending of this little session! If you could not find gold here, we got nothing to talk about.

All four are found on our excellent Spotify playlist, “Underground House Bunker“, where only the most peak-hour worthy tracks are to be found as we discover them. Give it a follow today and never miss out again.