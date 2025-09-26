The Underground House Bunker #56

One could claim that Tech House is perhaps one of the less creative genres, and I would not really object to that. But that’s not why we love Tech House. We want that energy infused into our club floors. And few genres does that better.

Layton Giordani & Green Velvet (USA) – When It Kicks

When “it” kicks, “it” hits. Wink wink, nod nod.

And, well, it does so here.

I want what they’ve had.

Castion (Spain) – Fall Out The Beat

A bass that really moves. Cold vocals that basically works as an additional percussive element. A kick that, well, kicks and hats that rips through the mix. Oh yeah we’ve heard it before. But with a groove like this, we have no objections to that.

The bass carries this one. As a good club track should.

Rello (USA) – Slow Flow

Rello doesn’t really reinvent the wheel either, but there’s no need to – the wheel works. Looped samples, a rock solid bass and catchy percussion. Blend those components well, and you have a good club track.

It really is that simple – but also so hard. The fewer layers, the more each layer needs to perform. And, well, this track here is what would make my floor boil. That’s for sure.

All three are found on our really quite excellent playlist, “The Underground House Bunker“, where we collect only the peak hour house tracks as we discover them. Maintained for years now, this is one list to trust for that bouncy club groove we all want.