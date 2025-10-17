Ambient Universe #152

We are really going around the globe – from Puerto Rico to Hong Kong to Italy and the US – in this edition of Ambient Universe.

Kip LaVie (USA) – Where a Star Should Be

What a gorgeous title this one has. Where a star should be… Aw. Lovely.

And those hums in the background there, like a space choir? Oh my god, I love it. Add to that the rustic textures of the background, and we got something damn close to perfection in my book.

Giuliano Poles (Italy) – Caeli Spatium

Usually I’m one who pay just as much attention to the background, or the horizon if you like, of an ambient piece. I don’t want too strong leading melodies.

But this is one of those cases where the lead steals the entire show. That looped lead totally does it for me.

It’s just so good. And quite unique!

Antarctic Wastelands & Domy Castellano (Hong Kong/Italy) – Faintly, The Moon Rises

One of the regular artists on this blog, Antarctic Wastelands, have teamed up with this Italian ambient act to create another glorious atmosphere.

The composition rolls over us slowly, gently, like lazy waves after a storm. With some excellent textures that really adds to the depth of this creation.

Vxbes (Puerto Rico) – Ebb and flow

Quiet, peaceful, harmonic. Cornerstones of the genre. And here’s an excellent example of that.

It may not bring anything inherently new to the table, but it does what it sets out to do perfectly.

All four are added to our playlist “Ambient Universe“, a list you can find both on Spotify, YouTube and Soundcloud.