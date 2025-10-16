The Deep Lounge #72

Four excellent new house tracks on the plate today. They are deep, they are groovy, they are smooth – they are exactly how we want’em.

Lloyd Haines (UK) – All I Need

This track here has it all. So well made. That fantastic bass bounce in and out in those small breaks? Dude, goosebumps!

It’s so smooth, so polished, so balanced, you just have to love it. I accept no objections.

Kozlow (USA) – Cowboy Killers

I guess it can’t be much more American than this, with the steel guitar cowboy vibe.

Maybe a bit gimmicky, but I think it works! The groove here is real. A nice tool to spice up your set with, for sure.

Thönis (Netherlands) – Echoes After Dark

Ahhh… We’re going proper underground with this next one, from the Netherlands.

Repetitive, hypnotic, groovy, trippy.

I wanna be there when you play this one.

Samuel Gstro (Sweden) – Don’t Look Back

So we do enter more mainstream grounds again at the end here, but this track was so good sounding that I just had to show it to you. The vocals, so tender and vulnerable, the drop is so tight, the overall production quality is just rock solid.

It’s pure silk to the ears, no less. And for once I like to be lulled in a house track.

All four are added to our flagship playlist, “Deep Lounge“, where we collect only the finest new house tracks suitable for lounging and deep dives.