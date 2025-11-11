The Deep Lounge #73

Time for the more subtle grooves, the calming vibes, the feelgood atmosphere to encompass us. Time for a new selection of deep beats.

Keriah (Germany) – Mother Sea (Zi44 Moody House Mix)

A gorgeous progressive drive over this production from Germany. Reminds me of classic progressive house tracks from the heydays around the turn of the century.

A track suitable both to listen to in your sofa as well as enjoy on the dance floor.

Ron Headback (UK) – Anywhere but Here

This is one of those house tracks that establish the groove early on, and then just keep grinding on that groove. And really, it’s the type of arrangement I appreciate over the more hyped up arrangements with the big breaks and hyper buildups, over and over.

Here we land softly, stay there, zone out.

Yeah, we dig.

Alande (UK) – We Insist

And speaking of that continuous formula, here’s a second production from the UK around that same way of building a groove. It’s just so… cool, it all. So controlled. So light-footed, playful, smooth…

What can I say? I love these grooves. Love’em!

All three are added to our really quite excellent playlist “Deep Lounge“, found on Spotify, Youtube and Soundcloud.