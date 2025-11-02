The Underground House Bunker #57

Three new tech house tracks that should smash any floor worth playing for. These three are great!

Jake Bleu (USA) – Kick That

It’s the tribal percussion that does it for me here. Paired with the groove of a huge bass, this one is doomed to shake your floor to the max.

If this track doesn’t work, it’s time to send the guests back home and close the shop.

Maxi Meraki & Yannick Mueller (Switzerland) – Drip

This one is kind of interesting being picked by me, because I really am not that hot on vocals/rap in my club music.

But I’ll admit that it works here. It adds to the contrast with the drop. However, if I was the producer here, I’d pull out a few of the vocal sequences. But that’s me.

It’s a good track.

Nico Falla (Guatemala) – Do It Right

This one went straight into my cart on Beatport when I first heard it. I mean, just listen to that stomper!

It’s really the essence of what I seek when I am after the peak hour tracks.

All three are added to our really quite excellent Spotify playlist, “The Underground House Bunker“. A list maintained for years now, it’s the list to follow!