Ambient Universe #153

Four great new releases that will ease your mind and comfort your soul. Or just simply fall asleep. Either way, they take you to imaginary places like no other genre can!

Silence In Taubach (Germany) – Starfields

An orchestral is opening this session of Ambient Universe. A massive soundscape, as big as the universe itself.

There’s a definite drama over this composition. Not in an unsettling way, but more like a reassuring atmosphere, “don’t worry, I got this”.

And they do. A great piece.

Lønera (France) – I don’t recognize my own silence

From the massive to the fragile; a tender piano and a shimmering synth are united in this beautiful track by Lønera. So tender, so mild.

So beautiful.

Domy Castellano & Retland (Italy/France) – Skein

The deep, dark, floating atmosphere in this track is just so gorgeous. Also notice the background textures, the rustic noise that adds so incredibly much to the totality despite being this subtle.

Tracks like these are what won me over to this genre to begin with.

Ena B. (Austria) – Clouds

Voices, voices, everywhere. A track essentially made out of layers of voices. It’s pompous, massive, heavenly, calming.

There’s no better way to round off this session.

