The Beach Lounge #67

Alright, so it’s winter up here on our side of the hemisphere, but we keep the summer dreams alive with four new tracks from three different artists in this edition of Beach Lounge.

Oleg Kvinto (Ukraine) – Look Inside / Imagination

Double feature from this new aquintance (for me); Oleg Kvinto.

And what a discovery. Keywords like “world music”, “classic lounge” “dreamy arrangements” and “a synergy of good vibes” strikes my mind as I sit back and just enjoy the various segments of his creations.

Rina Rain (USA) – Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu

The language used here is Sanskrit, an ancient indoeuropean language central for hinduism, buddhism and jainism.

Now, I(‘m not a religious person – far from it _ and I have no idea what they are chanting about here, but I do know that I like it. Let’s hope the message conveyed isn’t too far out.

Because this stuff I can listen to for hours.

Noé Solange (UK) – Home (Tor Remix)

There are tracks that are so easy to write about with enthusiasm. Talk about arrangements, vibe, groove, and so forth. And then there’s tracks like these. Where I just want to let go of the keyboard, tilt the chair backwards and just… Enjoy it.

It’s like it would be disrespectful to do anything else, you know what I mean?

A fantastic track. I’ll leave it at that. Now let me be.

All four are added to our splendid playlist “Beach Lounge“, featured on Spotify, YouTube and Soundcloud.