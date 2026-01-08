The Underground House Bunker #58

A stack of Americans in this edition – with a single Swede to take me back home. Who will win this battle? And is it even a battle, really? Read on.

Kozlow & ForgiveMeTommy! (USA/Canada) – Find A Way

A groovy opening delivered by this US/Canada cooperation. Classic club formula of spoken words and a bouncy bassline. Yeah yeah it’s a well used arrangement and this one ain’t bringing anything new to the table.

But dude, isn’t it this vibe that made us clubbers to begin with? I don’t wanna be without it.

Stereogo (USA) – Dance With Who

We continue exploring mid-tempo club bangers from the US here, as Stereogo delivers a rock solid bassline underneath a, uhm, spoken word. Again.

And I’m starting to sound like a dude with an attitude now, I know, but there’s no hating going on here – after all I did pick these for our playlist.

I merely want to underline how this formula is so well embedded into club music, and has been so for at least three decades now. Especially in the states.

Carter Morris (USA) – EX

Another US banger ahoi! One tight motherfucker of a bassline, maybe the best of the three so far, all draped by some spoken word on top.

With this one I rather do focus on the quite sexy production details with the chopped lead bass dangling about. And did you notice the gorgeous buildups with whipping snaredrums and false starts? Just like on… Uhm… Yeah. Ok, I’ll stop.

I’m sure you get my point, dear fellow veteran clubber.

That’s it for US club tracks, let’s head back to good old Scandinavia and listen what’s going on there, shall we?

Anna-My & Harrison First (Sweden) – Traits

This track is just so bloody sexy. Cruising on a deep, steady, confident roll, never tipping over on the frenetic side, just blasting the floor with a playful, funky vocal and a darkness that invites to intimacy.

So I say, 1-0 to Scandinavia in this match. In all impartiality. 😉

All three are added to our increasingly fantastic Spotify playlist, “The Underground House Bunker“, where we collect only the tracks we want to hear at the clubs ourselves. Preferably with us behind the decks.